UK Column News - We Need To Assume Health Research Is Flawed.

https://rumble.com/v1je676-uk-column-news-we-need-to-assume-health-research-is-flawed..html

A Dune Drifter excerpt from UK Column 'truth' News. Today's episode (7th September 2022) features Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Debi Evans and Mark Anderson.

Mark Anderson journalist based in the USA discovered a document who's authors published it to the British Medical Journal (BMJ) 40 years ago. They wrote about peer reviewed studies that were never reviewed or studied and research that never happened. Doesn't history repeat itself when we examine the Covid BS and the MHRA the CDC etc.

Find the full show here and much more from the web site www.ukcolumn.org

Sources:

BMJ Article: - https://bit.ly/3evCAlU

