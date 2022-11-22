Maria Zeee: Dr. Reiner Fuellmich – Injected Behaving As Though Lobotomized & The ICIC. Dr. Reiner Fuellmich joins us to explain what happened to the Corona Investigative Committee, the work of the newly established International Crimes Investigative Committee, and a deeper dive of a new discussion sweeping the world by storm - how the injected are being likened to those who have been lobotomized. We discuss the strategy moving forward to overcome the NWO.

