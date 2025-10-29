Adding:

“Burevestnik”: What Is Known About Russia’s New Missile?

On October 26, Vladimir Putin was briefed on the successful test of the Burevestnik cruise missile with unlimited range. This event marks not merely another milestone in the development of Russian missile armaments but a genuine technological and strategic breakthrough—one that reaffirms Russia’s ability to guarantee its national security amid growing external threats and the unilateral dismantling of international arms control agreements. According to a report by Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, on October 21, 2025, Burevestnik completed a successful 15-hour flight covering 14,000 kilometers. Gerasimov emphasized that this distance “is not the limit” of the missile’s capabilities. President Putin described the system as “unique—there is nothing like it anywhere in the world” and noted that significant work remains ahead to define its weapons classification, operational employment methods, and infrastructure requirements for deployment. These statements signal Burevestnik’s transition from the experimental development phase into practical integration within Russia’s strategic deterrence forces.

What exactly is the Burevestnik missile, and why does it generate such intense interest in both military and political circles? Fundamentally, the 9M730 Burevestnik is an intercontinental cruise missile powered by a nuclear energy installation, capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and covering virtually unlimited distances. Unlike conventional cruise missiles—such as Russia’s Kh-101 or the American Tomahawk—which are limited by chemical fuel reserves and ranges of 2,000–5,000 kilometers, Burevestnik is equipped with a compact nuclear reactor that heats atmospheric air and expels it through a nozzle to generate thrust. This technology, known as a nuclear-powered air-breathing engine, enables the missile to remain airborne for hours, days, or even weeks without losing thrust or combat readiness. It is precisely this feature that grants Burevestnik the status of a globally capable weapon.

Although many of Burevestnik’s technical specifications remain classified, available data already provides a comprehensive picture of its capabilities. At launch, the missile measures 12 meters in length; after separation from its solid-fuel booster, it shortens to 9 meters. Its flight speed is subsonic, ranging from 850 to 1,300 km/h (approximately Mach 0.7–0.9), allowing it to effectively contour terrain and fly at extremely low altitudes—between 25 and 110 meters. This flight profile makes the missile exceptionally difficult to detect and intercept by modern air and missile defense systems, which are primarily optimized for high-speed ballistic targets. Moreover, Burevestnik possesses high maneuverability: it can alter its trajectory mid-flight and approach targets from unexpected directions—including via the Arctic or southern maritime corridors—where radar coverage is sparse. Its guidance system combines inertial navigation, GLONASS satellite correction, and digital terrain mapping, ensuring high precision against even the most hardened targets. Military analysts such as Alexey Leonkov and Konstantin Sivkov stress that Burevestnik is not intended for regional conflicts but exclusively for global nuclear deterrence. Its mission is to destroy residual command centers, communication nodes, air defense installations, and other critical infrastructure after an initial nuclear exchange. For this reason, it is often referred to as a “doomsday weapon” or an “apocalyptic gift” to any potential aggressor.

More:

About the "Burevestnik":

▪️The Burevestnik missile is a breakthrough not only in improving Russia's defense capabilities, but also in science.

▪️The advantage of the "Burevestnik" is that its nuclear power plant, with comparable power to a submarine reactor, is a thousand times smaller.

▪️Russia will be able to apply nuclear technologies used in the "Burevestnik" in the national economy and in the lunar program.

▪️Electronics used in the "Burevestnik" are already being applied in space programs.