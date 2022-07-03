Alien Protocols Speaks on the Alien Agenda for Our Future - Group Discussion

Part 3 of 4. LOL! An artist volunteered to make this painting of me as he knew that I have the highest reverence for the mantids. I never asked him to do it. He just sent it to me, ha ha! It is the thumbnail image and the first seven seconds of this video.



Glen, a bit north of San Francisco, talks about his view on the ETs and Bruce Vinikas joins us too, telling us about how a huge oak tree fell next to his house the night before. It was a woo woo experience as it could have caused great damage had it gone a foot off in other directions.

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