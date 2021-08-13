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The Definition Of People Dying From COVID ... "WHAT DID SHE SAY?"
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383 views • August 13, 2021
Did you hear that .... "This means that if you were in hospice and had already been given a few weeks to live, and then you were also found to have COVIC, that would be counted as a COVID death"
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