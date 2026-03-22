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False-Flag Alert: Israel says Paris, Berlin, Rome could be next after Iran attacks US-UK base 4,000 KM+ away - IDF.
The IDF warns an imminent Iranian attack could reach Europe soon
They desperately want Europe to join the war
Source @RT
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