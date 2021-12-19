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Jason A: PROOF We're Living in Biblical Times! [02.04.2021]
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132 views • December 19, 2021
'For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness (SATANISM) in high places' - Ephesians 6:12
'Mark this: There will be terrible times in the last days. People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God— having a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with such people.'
- II Timothy 3:1-5
'At the end of times the merchants of the world will deceive the nations of the world throug their 'Pharmacia'
- Rev 18:23
231,652 views Apr 2, 2021
Jason A - 1.14M subscribers
https://youtu.be/cm8qcrw9tXM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDATi9UrhqjfVNxIKNizOiQ
https://www.facebook.com/jasonayoutube/
'Mark this: There will be terrible times in the last days. People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God— having a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with such people.'
- II Timothy 3:1-5
'At the end of times the merchants of the world will deceive the nations of the world throug their 'Pharmacia'
- Rev 18:23
231,652 views Apr 2, 2021
Jason A - 1.14M subscribers
https://youtu.be/cm8qcrw9tXM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDATi9UrhqjfVNxIKNizOiQ
https://www.facebook.com/jasonayoutube/
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