‘UN officials REFUSE to call it Gaza genocide out of FEAR of ‘powerful Western states & Israeli proxy groups’

‘UN🇺🇳 officials REFUSE to call it the Gaza genocide out of FEAR of ‘powerful Western states and Israeli proxy groups.’
-Former Senior UN Human Rights Official Craig Mokhiber, who resigned over the UN’s failure to act as Israel committed genocide in Gaza, on the latest episode of Going Underground
FULL INTERVIEW: https://rumble.com/v70i58c-cowardice-the-uns-failure-over-the-gaza-genocide-former-senior-un-official-.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a