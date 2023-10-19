Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Who was behind the Gaza hospital blast – visual investigation - Channel 4 News October 19, 2023
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
165 Subscribers
9 views
Published Yesterday

So what do we actually know about the hospital blast – and the contradicting claims by Israel and Hamas, which is designated a terrorist organisation by the UK?

Keywords
israelpalestinegenocidegazahamasmassacreglobalist crime syndicateal ahli arab hospitalwho was behind the gaza hospital blast

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket