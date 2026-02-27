Babylon is fallen: roman catholics are not Christians

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Jesus is Lord





This video is NOT meant to offend anyone including roman catholics. Jack Chick published tracts and booklets to expose the false, non biblical doctrines of the roman catholic church. Praise be to God for this man who exposed roman catholicism.





Based on their sick church’s false, non biblical doctrines, roman catholics are not Christians.





They do not put their faith solely in Christ as their Rock and Savior. They replace Christ with Mary or Peter or the antichrist pope or even the roman catholic church itself.





This is the same evil roman catholic church whose popes put the Bible on the list of forbidden books to read in 1229 and 1545:





The decree set forth in the year 1229 A.D.... places Bible on The Index of Forbidden Books. The doctrine withholds "it is forbidden for laymen (common man) to read the Old and New Testaments. - We forbid them most severely to have the above books in the popular vernacular." "The lords of the districts shall carefully seek out the heretics in dwellings, hovels, and forests, and even their underground retreats shall be entirely wiped out." Pope Gregory IX, Anno. Chr. 1229





The church Council of Tarragona ruled that: "No one may possess the books of the Old and New Testaments in the Romance language, and if anyone possesses them he must turn them over to the local bishop within eight days after the promulgation of this decree, so they may be burned." D. Lortsch, Histoire de la Bible en France, 1910, p.14.





The roman catholic church is the ABC or Anyone But Christ church. It's satan church as she is described in Revelation 17 & 18 and...





1. How she is linked to a beast or nation or country: the Vatican beast in Revelation 17:3.





2. How she is arrayed in scarlet and purple as her cardinals and bishops are in Revelation 17:4.





3. How she is decked in gold, precious stone and pears as st. peter's basilica is in Revelation 17:4.





4. How she holds a golden cup as Roman Catholic prelates do for communion in Revelation 17:4.





5. How she is the MOTHER of harlots and abominations of the earth. Homosexuality is an abomination to God in Leviticus 18:22 but your pope agrees with the blessing of sin, of homosexual Roman Catholic couples (Revelation 17:5).





6. How she killed God's people in Revelation 17:6. This points to the crusades and inquisitions of the dark and middle ages over a 1260 year period.





7. How she is found sitting in city of 7 hills, Rome (hills = mountains according to Strong's Concordance 3735). Only Rome is that city since only in Rome is there a union of a church with a country in Rome. There's no church - state union in Washington DC, Mecca or Jerusalem.





8. How the beast, which is the Vatican, receives homage and support from the 10 horns or 10 kings, each king leading a kingdom, thus, 10 kingdoms, as per Revelation 17:12.





9. How these ten kings will be united with the Vatican beast and have ONE MIND and make war against Christ in Revelation 17:13-14 and Christ will defeat them. AMEN!!





10. How the ten kings will TURN AGAINST the great whore, the roman catholic church, in Revelation 17:16.





All of these 10 prophecies in Revelation 17 alone points DIRECTLY to the roman catholic church.





In faith, COME OUT of Babylon says God in Revelation 18:4-5 before He will send fire from heaven to destroy the babylonian roman catholic church and her system of false worship in Revelation 18:8-9.





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]