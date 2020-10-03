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Two Years of Tyranny! Communist Walls Illegally Around Alberta Legislature!
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128 views • October 03, 2020
Two Years under Communist siege! Communist Walls Illegall Around Alberta Legislature! As President Reagan would say, "Tear This Wall DOWN!" Communist-Complicit contractors of these walls MUST be BOYCOTTED!!! AND......... Forced Immunizations! Section 38.1(c) gives the Lieutenant Governor in Council the authority to forcibly immunize or re-immunize a person. The Communist Lt. Governor MUST be stripped of these powers! Important: Alberta Bill C10 passed during COVID lockdown in Spring 2020 gives all Alberta ministers complete dictatorial control!
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