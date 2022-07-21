CHILLING! RUSSIA WARNS THE WEST.. UKRAINE NARRATIVE CHANGES!

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38,632 views - Jun 4, 2022 - Christopher Greene reports on Breaking news 2022. Critical key reports are coming out. The narrative is now shifting. It went from Ukraine winning the war and now it appears they are losing. Russia has taken certain regions to the east and south. Zelenski is losing 60 to 100 soldiers a day. Greene said that he thinks Russia has a lot more than 20% implied by the media. Mirror