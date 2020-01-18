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Children's Cartoons - Illuminati Symoblism, Subliminal Messages & Mind Control
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139 views • January 18, 2020
This video shows just a few of the many instances of occult symbols used in children's cartoons as well as sexualized content. The satanic Hollywood is after our children. Brainwashing, indoctrination, and propaganda are used heavily on Americans from infancy, and the main weapon is television programming. Parents, please protect your children from these shows. They may seem innocent, like Disney, but they are brainwashing your children in very subtle ways.
Keywords
educationmind controlsexualization of childrensubliminal messagesone eye symbolismilluminati symbolstelevision programmingtelevision mind controlsatanic childrens cartoonssymbols on tvsymbols on televisionsymbols in cartoonshollywood symbolsilluminati cartoonsall seeing eye in cartoonsall seeing eye on tv
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