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Kansell Culture and Space Based Electronic Weapons Victims Warn Us Part 1 of 5 short videos
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122 views • November 18, 2021
This is a preview of Fiive Gee and Star Link. Humans have been guinea pigs of electronic weapons for decades. Listen to what they have to say . Part 1 of 5 short videos
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