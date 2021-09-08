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FORMER VODAFONE BOSS BLOWS WHISTLE ON 5G CORONA VIRUS AGENDA
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141 views • September 08, 2021
FORMER VODAFONE BOSS EXPLAINS THE 5G TECHNOLOGY THAT IS GOING TO SACRIFICE MILLIONS - VACCINATED IS BEING CHIPPED WITH A TRACKING DEVICE
"THEY CLOT & DIE & OR THEIR OXYGEN & WATER MOLECULES BEING DAMAGED BY 5G FREQUENCIES fluids build up in their lungs & they drown in their own fluids as well as the low oxygen levels due to damage of the O2 molecule itself. "NICE"
FYI the VENTS are run on 5G remotely from the nures station so they don't have to go into the patient's room. THIS IS GENOCIDE my fellow humans, they are killing us." - GreatDividingRange
Why are they doing this? In two words - GENOCIDE & CONTROL.Totally luciferian & satanic in origin.
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MVwZGvtxuTgs/
"THEY CLOT & DIE & OR THEIR OXYGEN & WATER MOLECULES BEING DAMAGED BY 5G FREQUENCIES fluids build up in their lungs & they drown in their own fluids as well as the low oxygen levels due to damage of the O2 molecule itself. "NICE"
FYI the VENTS are run on 5G remotely from the nures station so they don't have to go into the patient's room. THIS IS GENOCIDE my fellow humans, they are killing us." - GreatDividingRange
Why are they doing this? In two words - GENOCIDE & CONTROL.Totally luciferian & satanic in origin.
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MVwZGvtxuTgs/
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