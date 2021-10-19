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Completeness VS Wholeness
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70 views • October 19, 2021
A lot, but not all, of Incels, are either the primary source of their own problems, or have actively made them worse. They are the equivalent of the women asking "where have the good men gone"?
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Completeness VS Wholeness
#SelfPartnered #EmmaWatson #CharlizeTheron
https://www.cnn.com/2019/11/06/opinions/emma-watson-self-partnered-is-self-aware-thomas/index.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cQynYGDpyiw
https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2019/nov/06/consciously-uncoupled-the-joy-of-self-partnership
https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2015/nov/10/dating-gap-hook-up-culture-female-graduates
https://nypost.com/2019/09/06/broke-men-are-hurting-american-womens-marriage-prospects/
https://nypost.com/2019/09/25/women-are-struggling-to-find-men-who-make-as-much-money-as-they-do/
https://www.etonline.com/charlize-theron-says-she-wants-someone-to-step-up-and-date-her-exclusive-122803
https://www.today.com/popculture/charlize-theron-tells-glamour-she-never-wanted-get-married-t165395
https://twitter.com/ekp/status/991817194987114496?lang=en
https://medium.com/@_adeliajohnson_/my-ex-boyfriend-was-the-dayton-shooter-2b7f2d792b68
https://archive.is/PXQ65
https://www.redbookmag.com/love-sex/sex/a47424/why-women-like-rough-sex/
https://www.her.ie/life/woman-married-cheated-371576
Support The Show:
Paypal ► https://www.paypal.me/shortfatotaku
Subscribestar ► https://www.subscribestar.com/shortfatotaku
Humble Bundle Affiliate Link ► https://www.humblebundle.com/monthly?partner=shortfatotaku
Amazon Affiliate Link ► https://amzn.to/2NR9trt
Patreon ► https://www.patreon.com/shortfatotaku
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Gab at me: https://www.gab.com/shortfatotaku
SFO Channel Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/gameboomershow
SFO Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SFOtaku
My Minds account: https://www.minds.com/shortfatotaku
My Gaming Channel: https://www.youtube.com/gameboomer
My Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/gameboomers
My Discord: https://discord.gg/n2Whky9
-----
Completeness VS Wholeness
#SelfPartnered #EmmaWatson #CharlizeTheron
https://www.cnn.com/2019/11/06/opinions/emma-watson-self-partnered-is-self-aware-thomas/index.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cQynYGDpyiw
https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2019/nov/06/consciously-uncoupled-the-joy-of-self-partnership
https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2015/nov/10/dating-gap-hook-up-culture-female-graduates
https://nypost.com/2019/09/06/broke-men-are-hurting-american-womens-marriage-prospects/
https://nypost.com/2019/09/25/women-are-struggling-to-find-men-who-make-as-much-money-as-they-do/
https://www.etonline.com/charlize-theron-says-she-wants-someone-to-step-up-and-date-her-exclusive-122803
https://www.today.com/popculture/charlize-theron-tells-glamour-she-never-wanted-get-married-t165395
https://twitter.com/ekp/status/991817194987114496?lang=en
https://medium.com/@_adeliajohnson_/my-ex-boyfriend-was-the-dayton-shooter-2b7f2d792b68
https://archive.is/PXQ65
https://www.redbookmag.com/love-sex/sex/a47424/why-women-like-rough-sex/
https://www.her.ie/life/woman-married-cheated-371576
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