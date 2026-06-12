Iran: FM Araghchi announces the Strait of Hormuz will no longer be run as before - clip 6

FM Araghchi announces the Strait of Hormuz will no longer be run as before:



"The entire strait lies within the territorial waters of Iran and Oman — no international waters lie between them. For years this waterway has been open to all ships, with security, safe passage, rescue services all provided free of charge.



The Strait of Hormuz will no longer be as it was. Our sovereignty has always existed, exists now, and will always exist — no one can cast doubt on it."

Adding:

However, Trump posted this morning:

@realDonaldTrump

The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing. What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth. Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith. AMAZING! Also, their totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. They better get their act together, and FAST! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Jun 12, 2026, this morning DC time

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116737418354503074