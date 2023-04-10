Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
158 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith- The Lie! False Teachings, Misleading, Bondage -Truth Makes Free
26 views
channel image
Clash Of Minds
Published Yesterday |

In Episode 158 we discuss the one thing that God CANNOT do, and that is lie. The great controversy between Christ and satan started off with lies. But what do lies entail and what does it include. If the truth makes you free and lies takes us bondage, and we are warned in Matthew 24 not to be deceived with the lies. How can we be sure we are not caught up in it?

Keywords
upwalterveithwhatsprof158

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket