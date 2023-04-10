158 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith- The Lie! False Teachings, Misleading, Bondage -Truth Makes Free

In Episode 158 we discuss the one thing that God CANNOT do, and that is lie. The great controversy between Christ and satan started off with lies. But what do lies entail and what does it include. If the truth makes you free and lies takes us bondage, and we are warned in Matthew 24 not to be deceived with the lies. How can we be sure we are not caught up in it?
