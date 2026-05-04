Ep. 188 Part 3 "The Chronic Pain Relief Program" - Dr. Jeff Frankart

What if the biggest threat to your balance and independence wasn't age but the shoes on your feet, the chair you sit in, and the stretches you've been doing wrong your whole life?





In Part 3 of this conversation, retired Army Major Jeff Frankart gets practical. After 30 years treating Navy SEALs, Special Forces operators, and thousands of civilians, he breaks down the exact habits, exercises, and everyday mistakes that determine whether your body stays strong, stable, and independent for decades to come.





In this episode:





-The shoe mistake most people over 50 are making and what to wear instead

-Why cushioned shoes and running shoes are quietly destroying your balance

-The #1 exercise for longevity that requires zero equipment just a chair

-How vision directly affects your balance and what to do about it

-Why the bathroom is the most dangerous room in your house

-The walking habit that increases your cardio load by 20% without extra effort

-Why static stretching before exercise is scientifically wrong

-How animals stretch and why you should do the same

-The difference between a physical therapist and a personal trainer and when to see each

-How two professional ballet dancers avoided spine surgery with 20 minutes of movement twice a week

-Ice vs. heat the simple body test that tells you which one to use every time





👉 Missed Part 1? Watch it here: https://youtu.be/7hpWz3Eragw

👉 Missed Part 2? Watch it here: https://youtu.be/VRHji_HchRY





🔔 Subscribe to Open Your Eyes with Dr. Kerry Gelb for weekly episodes on longevity, eye health, and whole body wellness.





Connect with Jeff Frankart:

🌐 https://thefixpt.com/





Connect with Dr. Kerry Gelb:

🌐 wellness1280.com

📸 Instagram: @drkerrygelb





Thanks to:

https://coopervision.com/