The Devils March

A soldier on night watch saw something marching through the darkness… and then a voice asked a question veterans warned him never to answer. 👁️🌲





Why do older soldiers still whisper about "The Devil's March"?





🎙️ Hear the full chilling story through the link in the description.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/0TtrVbVuH6VO2CvAtyIG2h?si=d3da8a85133d46d1





#thedevilsmarch #scarystories #militaryghoststories

#paranormal

#supernatural