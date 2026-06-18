The Devils March

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A soldier on night watch saw something marching through the darkness… and then a voice asked a question veterans warned him never to answer. 👁️🌲
Why do older soldiers still whisper about "The Devil's March"?
🎙️ Hear the full chilling story through the link in the description.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/0TtrVbVuH6VO2CvAtyIG2h?si=d3da8a85133d46d1
#thedevilsmarch #scarystories #militaryghoststories
#paranormal
#supernatural
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