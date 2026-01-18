The Digital Revolution Is Not What They Told You

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The digital revolution is often framed as just another step in human progress, no different from past industrial revolutions. Earlier revolutions reshaped labor, culture, privacy, and power, and the digital era represents a fundamentally different shift. The erosion of privacy, the consolidation of corporate control, automation, data harvesting, and the loss of craftsmanship. We break down how technology reorders society while being sold as convenience and progress. This first hour focuses on historical context, economic transformation, and the long-term consequences of replacing human agency with systems designed for efficiency and control.
