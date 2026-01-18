BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
The Digital Revolution Is Not What They Told You
Crrow777 Radio
Crrow777 Radio
80 followers
24 views • 21 hours ago

The digital revolution is often framed as just another step in human progress, no different from past industrial revolutions. Earlier revolutions reshaped labor, culture, privacy, and power, and the digital era represents a fundamentally different shift. The erosion of privacy, the consolidation of corporate control, automation, data harvesting, and the loss of craftsmanship. We break down how technology reorders society while being sold as convenience and progress. This first hour focuses on historical context, economic transformation, and the long-term consequences of replacing human agency with systems designed for efficiency and control.


FULL SHOW - POSTED FOR MEMBERS:

https://crrow777radio.com/178-the-4th-industrial-revolution-is-digital-privacy-free-with-no-nature-added/


MORE LINKS:

https://linktr.ee/crrow777



Keywords
societyprivacyrevolutiontechnologypowerhistorymediaautomationpsychologycorporatedigitalindustrial
