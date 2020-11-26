SEPTEMBER 11TH 2001 TERROR ATTACKS - THE ALEX JONES SHOW ON THE DAY OF 9/11 AS THE HORRORS UNFOLD

This is a Very Interesting Video, 9/11 Buffs Will Especially Enjoying Dissecting This as I Have Over the Past Couple of Days, This Confirms to Me That Jones Has Always Been in the Know About What Events Would Be Unfolding, He is Almost Certain Always Been a Fed Asset. This Video is the Alex Jones Show Live on the Day of 9/11 and There Are Some Intriguing Conversations Jones Has With His Selected Guests , There is Lots of Pre-programming Over the Middle East and Bin Laden, Talks of Invading Iran and Other Threats That the U.s Must Now Step Up and Deal With, This is the Zionist Programming and Prepping They Always Use Their Media for Before They Send American Kids to Go and Die for Their Cause. Bear in Mind This is 2001 and They Will Not Be Expecting Their Conversations to Be Analyzed and Scrutinized as Much Back Then and Now We Have the Benefit of Hindsight We Can Understand Much More Clearly How They Use Word Magic to Create the Reality They Want or Expect to Want. There is Also Some Vintage Footage of the Day Throughout the Video and Its Quite Staggering to Watch Some of This Today in 2020 Knowing What We Know About the Event and Who is Behind It. This is Not an Endorsement of Alex Jones Whatsoever, in Fact Its Quite the Opposite.. I Am Almost Certain Jones Was in the "Know" Before 9/11 and He Was the to Be the "Goofball Loony Conspiracy" Face of 9/11 Truth and to Steer It in a Certain Direction.

This Video Includes Both the 11 to 2 Am Show and the 9 to 12 Pm Show. Includes Interviews With a Structural Engineer on the Ground, Steve Quayle, Joe Rogan and Many Others.