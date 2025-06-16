3D Printing a House? Earthbag Walls Rise in the Desert!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of Occupy the Land, we dive into the exciting start of our earthbag wall construction! Using hyper Adobe mixed with Portland cement, we begin laying the foundation for our off-grid laundry-bathroom dome. From leveling the pad with sand and gravel to installing plumbing and doorframes, we’re tackling the challenges of desert building. Watch as we experiment with materials, compact the ground, and set the stage for 3D-printing our dome with earthbags. Join us for a glimpse into off-grid living and sustainable construction in the Arizona heat!