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WtF's Evening Report 08-16-2021 Stranglehold In Australia Continues! This May Be The Last Chance!!
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120 views • August 16, 2021
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Australia has been targeted from the start for the NWO rollout and they are hammering them hard now! This may be the last opportunity for the Australian people to stand up and fight! Mass non compliance now before violence is the only choice left.
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Article Links:
https://www.9news.com.au/national/coronavirus-nsw-lockdown-restrictions-update-full-list-new-rules-permits-single-bubble-changes-fines-explainer/adc05e20-a551-4613-9d83-97ee665f0582
https://www.news.com.au/technology/online/social/young-prampunishing-mothers-slapped-with-1000-fines-for-talking-in-bronte-park-during-sydney-lockdown/news-story/a467e5e9e434d841123575f3e4992462
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1kxYl1N4mYM
Thumbnail Link:
https://images.7news.com.au/publication/C-1054099/4dd0edbc35470182292b0ffdd27aecc177a06602-16x9-x0y0w1304h734.jpg?imwidth=1200
Australia has been targeted from the start for the NWO rollout and they are hammering them hard now! This may be the last opportunity for the Australian people to stand up and fight! Mass non compliance now before violence is the only choice left.
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.9news.com.au/national/coronavirus-nsw-lockdown-restrictions-update-full-list-new-rules-permits-single-bubble-changes-fines-explainer/adc05e20-a551-4613-9d83-97ee665f0582
https://www.news.com.au/technology/online/social/young-prampunishing-mothers-slapped-with-1000-fines-for-talking-in-bronte-park-during-sydney-lockdown/news-story/a467e5e9e434d841123575f3e4992462
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1kxYl1N4mYM
Thumbnail Link:
https://images.7news.com.au/publication/C-1054099/4dd0edbc35470182292b0ffdd27aecc177a06602-16x9-x0y0w1304h734.jpg?imwidth=1200
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