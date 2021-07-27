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The Turner Diaries (full audio book) by Dr. William Luther Pierce
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147 views • July 27, 2021
The Turner Diaries has been condemned by the Anti-Defamation League, the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Simon Wiesenthal Center, and many others. The FBI has labeled The Turner Diaries "the bible of the racist right."
From Wikipedia (leftist delusional point-of-view) :
“The Turner Diaries is a 1978 novel by William Luther Pierce, published under the pseudonym Andrew Macdonald.[1] It depicts a violent revolution in the United States which leads to the overthrow of the federal government, a nuclear war, and, ultimately, a race war which leads to the systematic extermination of non-whites.[2][3] All groups opposed by the novel's protagonist, Earl Turner—including Jews, non-whites, "liberal actors", and politicians—are exterminated.” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Turner_Diaries
The truth is, whenever whites take pride, and protect their own, in 2021 that is “racism”. Who is genuinely seeking to destroy whom?
I make no claim towards this work and merely present it here for educational purposes.
* * * * *
About SoL: Traditionalist Christian. We can only save ourselves from the evils that are set against us with a return to European Christian values. Diversity is a divisive tool of those who seek to destroy and enslave us. Scion of Liberty seeks to preserve traditional family values as a way of rescuing our future from calamity. Visit scionofliberty.com and join my mailing list to ensure you can stay in touch.
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From Wikipedia (leftist delusional point-of-view) :
“The Turner Diaries is a 1978 novel by William Luther Pierce, published under the pseudonym Andrew Macdonald.[1] It depicts a violent revolution in the United States which leads to the overthrow of the federal government, a nuclear war, and, ultimately, a race war which leads to the systematic extermination of non-whites.[2][3] All groups opposed by the novel's protagonist, Earl Turner—including Jews, non-whites, "liberal actors", and politicians—are exterminated.” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Turner_Diaries
The truth is, whenever whites take pride, and protect their own, in 2021 that is “racism”. Who is genuinely seeking to destroy whom?
I make no claim towards this work and merely present it here for educational purposes.
* * * * *
About SoL: Traditionalist Christian. We can only save ourselves from the evils that are set against us with a return to European Christian values. Diversity is a divisive tool of those who seek to destroy and enslave us. Scion of Liberty seeks to preserve traditional family values as a way of rescuing our future from calamity. Visit scionofliberty.com and join my mailing list to ensure you can stay in touch.
Follow Scion of Liberty
Gab - https://gab.com/Scion_of_Liberty
Telegram - https://t.me/scion_of_liberty
Odysee/LBRY - https://odysee.com/@scionofliberty
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/scionofliberty/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/scionofliberty
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-988805
If you are so inclined you can support Scion of Liberty at Subscribestar - https://www.subscribestar.com/scion-of-liberty. Thank you.
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