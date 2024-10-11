How Big Tobacco Captured and Transformed the Food Industry for Worse — Interview with Calley Means

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- In my interview with Calley Means, co-author of the book "Good Energy," we discuss how tobacco companies bought major food companies in the 1980s, applying addictive strategies to food production and influencing nutritional guidelines, leading to a surge in chronic diseases.
- The 1910 Flexner Report, funded by Rockefeller, reshaped medical education, emphasizing pharmaceutical interventions and marginalizing holistic approaches, setting the stage for modern health care's limitations.
- Corruption in health institutions, including conflicts of interest in research funding and guideline committees, perpetuates misguided health advice and hinders effective chronic disease management.
- Reforming the health system requires removing conflicts of interest from advisory committees, restructuring financial incentives and empowering patients through grassroots advocacy and education.
- A multi-pronged approach to health care transformation is necessary, including individual empowerment, new wellness-focused business models and policy changes to address the chronic disease epidemic.
Article link: https://bit.ly/4eV6LNM
Subscribe for FREE to the latest health news: https://bit.ly/3XKhBjw
Website: https://bit.ly/3XDHhxd
Podcast: https://bit.ly/47IWmlx
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doctor.health/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drmercola
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mercola
Telegram: https://t.me/DoctorMercola
Truth: https://truthsocial.com/@Mercola
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/mercola