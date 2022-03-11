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The Peoples Convoy ~DC Beltway~ Chapter Two
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120 views • March 11, 2022
~~~***~~~
I Thought That ~One America News~...
Was The Only Media Outlet Covering This.
I Reason When The Wolves are at Your Door...
Then You Really Start to Take Notice!
But These aren't Dangerous or Violent Folk...
They are Just American's Wanting Their Voices Heard.
It's Like Thinking The ~Moms for America~...
Are Domestic Terrorists... The Thought's Absurd!!!
I Thought That ~One America News~...
Was The Only Media Outlet Covering This.
I Reason When The Wolves are at Your Door...
Then You Really Start to Take Notice!
But These aren't Dangerous or Violent Folk...
They are Just American's Wanting Their Voices Heard.
It's Like Thinking The ~Moms for America~...
Are Domestic Terrorists... The Thought's Absurd!!!
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