⚠️⚡️🩸 Children Testifies to Satanic Hamstead Case Cults 🩸⚡️💯

⚠️⚡️🩸 Must see: Children in Satanic Rituals in Hampstead, London, confesses. Christ Church and School 🩸💥💯





The children are now with their Papa Ricky Dearman, in HeIIinWeird (Hollywood), after the satanic court system in London accused their mom of making their children lie about everything. The children painted several pictures of demons and devils from the cult's members' private body parts, which were teaches etc., but none of them have still ever had to show their naked body for any police or judges, who are all involved! Even BBC supported all this by only letting their Papa talk lies on TV. Dearman is the cult's leader, which still operates today, and he's been an actor in several dark movies. The children tells in details in other hours long videos of full names, locations, restaurants, Mc Donald's, Churches, homes, secret rooms and tunnell-systems, and of many other schools in North-London also doing this! From the outside, the schools and churches looks normal. But they do these horrors every day according to the children. The only meat they serve at school, is different dishes with human flesh! 💯😱🤢🤮