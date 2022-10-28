COVID-19 Shots are AI Bioweapons

Karen Kingston is a biotech industry with over 25 years of experience. She took the deep dive into examining the evidence surrounding the so-called COVID-19 "vaccines." She examined all of the relevant patent information, research history, and the evidence made available by the CDC and FDA that is relevant to these jabs, and she came to the following conclusions:(1) That the so-called COVID-19 "vaccines" are not vaccines, but AI bioweapons; and (2) that the COVID-19 injections do not contain synthetic mRNA SARs-CoV-2 viruses, as we were told, but are delivery mechanisms for parasitic AI bioweapons; and (3) that these AI bioweapons are genetically engineered AI hydrogel that's energy source is a quantum dot powered by 5G and fiber optics; and (4) that these parasitic AI bioweapons can be delivered through a needle; and (5) that the spike proteins we've been exposed to in our environment, communities and homes over the past two years are "cognitive action" proteins that serve as weapons of mass destruction. She lays all this evidence here for your edification in this viral, October 23, 2022 interview she did with the Health Ranger, Mike Adams.

