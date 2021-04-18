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China’s “Combat Training” Against Taiwan
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43 views • April 18, 2021
China Uncensored - 17 Apr 2-21
China has begun combat training over Taiwan as the Biden Administration sends an unofficial delegation to strengthen US Taiwan ties. And in other China news, US China relations are put to the test as John Kerry travels to China to discuss climate change. That and more on this week's China Uncensored China news headlines.
China has begun combat training over Taiwan as the Biden Administration sends an unofficial delegation to strengthen US Taiwan ties. And in other China news, US China relations are put to the test as John Kerry travels to China to discuss climate change. That and more on this week's China Uncensored China news headlines.
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