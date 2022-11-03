Create New Account
White Victims of Black Crime - 1691 - Sharma Ruth Johnson - Sharma's friend remembers Sharma
Smith used Willis to ask Sharma for directions while she was parked by an ATM. As Sharma told Willis that she didn’t know how to get where she wanted to go, Smith approached with a sawed-off shotgun, inserting it partially into the window, and ordered Sharma into the trunk. Smith then used Sharma’s ATM card and PIN to withdraw the $80 she had in her account. After picking up Smith’s brother Lorenzo, they drove to Zion Memorial Cemetery, where Smith shot Sharma in the face with the shotgun. They then drove to another location, where Sharma’s car, with her body in the trunk, was abandoned. Smith returned the next day to burn the vehicle in an attempt to destroy evidence.

