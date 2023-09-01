Devin Nunes predicts Biden’s private emails will ‘disappear’ from the National Archives
Former congressman and Trump Media & Technology Group CEO Devin Nunes reacts to the National Archives’ refusal to give up 5,400 private emails connected to then-Vice President Biden. Nunes compares Biden’s pseudonym emails to Hillary Clinton’s private email scandal and predicts the communications will “disappear” from the National Archives.
