Devin Nunes predicts Biden’s private emails will ‘disappear’ from the National Archives
Devin Nunes predicts Biden’s private emails will ‘disappear’ from the National Archives


Former congressman and Trump Media & Technology Group CEO Devin Nunes reacts to the National Archives’ refusal to give up 5,400 private emails connected to then-Vice President Biden. Nunes compares Biden’s pseudonym emails to Hillary Clinton’s private email scandal and predicts the communications will “disappear” from the National Archives.


Keywords
white housedevin nunesccpbiden crime familybiden regime

