Sidney Powell Drops A Bomb On Stew Peters Show! Military Can Determine Election Outcomes!!

The links to the patents that Sidney Powell spoke about are listed below...Patent No: US 7,549,049 B2 - Patent for Pre Determination of Election Results.Patent No: US 7,377,431 B2 - The DOD patented a process for real time monitoring of the elections.It's the military's job to protect us from all enemies both foreign and DOMESTIC. Trust the Military!I truly believe in #Devolution, and that things are being handled on the Federal level. That doesn't mean that we sit on our hands and do nothing. Work on the local level in your communities. Go meet your local politicians. Go meet your local Sheriff. Attend school board meetings, and city council meetings. Then work your way up to the county level, and then the state level. Hopefully we'll meet the Military white hats somewhere in the middle.If you're one of these people sitting around crying that Trump didn't fix the problem, you are the problem. You either want freedom or you want somebody to handle everything for you. You can't have both. If we sit on our ass and do nothing, then we don't deserve our freedom.Wake your family and friends up. Believe me, if their not at the precipice, they're close. Try to find common ground with those that have different opinions. We need UNITY!#ElectionFraud #VoterFraud #TrustThePlan #2020Election #MaricopaCounty #AuditTheVote #ForeignInterference #SupremeCourt #TheGreatAwakening #Dominion