Middle East Eye’s Gaza correspondent, Mohammed al-Hajjar, describes the mass displacement of Palestinians still living in Gaza City. He said they experienced a difficult night on Sunday and as a result many are leaving Gaza city to seek refuge in areas nearby.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.