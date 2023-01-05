Home Remedies Session 11 - Gluten, Glysophate & GMOs

In our modern sophisticated worldwe have many conveniences and seemingly improved ways of doing things, but at what cost? In this session Kaye looks as the foundation of our daily bread Gluten, through modernisation and yeild improvesments of wheat, could this be a problem for us? Modern chemical and biological techiniques have many advantages for the producer but is this the case for the consumer? What is the Truth regarding this topic?
