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Famous Bounty Exposes the Left's Abortion of Our Children's Minds
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72 views • March 17, 2021
Stew Peters of http://redvoicemedia.com joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the castration of America at the hands of globalist elites. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=605121c2c89afc480642a33b
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