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"The Miracle On Ice" 1980 Hockey Gold: American Greatness With Donald J. Trump & You If You Choose.
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20 views • August 12, 2021
The Good Ole Days of American Greatness when the U.S.A. amateur hockey team and Herb Brooks pulled off one of the biggest sports upsets in all of U.S. History... It's a time of greatness in a world gone made with oil embargo's presidential resignations, Vietnam, and inflation et.al. We are entering that abyss again and it will be worse but only if we don't stand up and change the world's downward trajectory. We can do it with God's help but not through his enemies in the churches and synagogues...
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