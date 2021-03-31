© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fake Hate Crimes & Fake Victims
Follow
1
Share
Report
61 views • March 31, 2021
Alex Jones warned you of the Jussie Smollett’s of the world being used to push the globalist agenda of division.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=60637b6a2fe28b6e97b14582
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=60637b6a2fe28b6e97b14582
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.