Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"USA Collapse Will Be Far WORSE Than You Think..." - Ray Dalio's Last WARNING
212 views
channel image
retirewithgold
Published Yesterday |

Raymond T. Dalio is an American billionaire investor. He founded the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. 

Ray Dalio has studied the last 500 years of history and economic cycles. As a global macro investor for over 50 years, Ray explains how he sees the world right now, and shares what he learned in his study of rises and declines of empires.

The FED continues to print money and the best way to proect your retirement is by investing in gold:

https://learn.augustapreciousmetals.com/protect-retirement-savings/?apmtrkr_cid=1696&aff_id=1732&sub_id=brighteon

Keywords
federal reserveinflationgold as safe haven

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket