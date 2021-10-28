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Precursor II - The Redactions
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1533 views • October 28, 2021
Precursor II - The Redactions
Entangled Productions - Anthony and Kathleen Patch
Produced by Doug Diamond
Video Editing by Eddie Hill
Animation by JC
Audio Mixing and Music Supervision by Doug Diamond
Solo Piano by Matthew Mayer
For more information, please visit: https://www.anthonypatch.com
Become a subscriber at: https://www.subscribestar.com/anthony-patch
To subscribe to "Entangled" Magazine: https://entangled-productions.myshopify.com/collections/frontpage/products/entangled-magazine-subscription
Entangled Productions - Anthony and Kathleen Patch
Produced by Doug Diamond
Video Editing by Eddie Hill
Animation by JC
Audio Mixing and Music Supervision by Doug Diamond
Solo Piano by Matthew Mayer
For more information, please visit: https://www.anthonypatch.com
Become a subscriber at: https://www.subscribestar.com/anthony-patch
To subscribe to "Entangled" Magazine: https://entangled-productions.myshopify.com/collections/frontpage/products/entangled-magazine-subscription
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