Ukraine Reveals "Victory Plan"

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Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs has a plan to achieve victory for his nation. All it requires is the West creating and transferring over a full-scale army and air force-worth of heavy weapons.
The recent op-ed penned by Dmytro Kuleba demonstrates the two different conversations taking place among the West regarding Ukraine - one of pure fantasy and one regarding the stark reality of Ukraine needing to make concessions.
References:
Foreign Affairs - How Ukraine Will Win, Kyiv’s Theory of Victory:
https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/ukraine/2022-06-17/how-ukraine-will-win
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