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CULTS#12 Christian Science w/Less Tabb
FOJC Vault
FOJC Vault
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77 views • February 06, 2021
Welcome! You are listening to teachings from The Vault of Followers Of Jesus Christ. You are about to embark on a journey through time. Our ministry started in 1984 and we’ve recorded almost everything that David’s taught from way back then. Grab some coffee and enjoy!

#FOJCRadio #DavidCarrico #DonnaCarrico

Followers of Jesus Christ Web Site:
http://www.fojcradio.com 
or http://www.ritualabusefree.org

" Preaching the Gospel of the Kingdom & Teaching the Doctrine of Jesus Christ To the Whole World "

THE DOCTRINE OF CHRIST SERIES is with Jimmy Cooper at Jimvision on Youtube. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClUvYf3rZHvqQloMEoEFtlw?view_as=subscriber

PODCASTS FOR THE DOCTRINE OF CHRIST SERIES AUDIOS
https://the-doctrine-of-christ.simplecast.com/

Jimmy has now put THE FOJC VAULT VIDEOS on Brighteon.
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fojcvault
 
To receive notices for Friday night Remnant Gathering messages or other programs we are on, send an email to [email protected] with: “Sign Up” in the Subject line.

RADIO PAGE at http://www.fojcradio.com/RADIO.htm#fojc radio
We Are *on Air LIVE *** Every Friday for Remnant Gathering
@ 6 PM Central Time
Please Join the Chat Room with other Listeners where Scriptures & Comments are posted
or, Listen to the 24/7 Auto DJ with Teachings, Music, and other Audios.

If You Missed Any Radio Church and other Messages, You can listen to our Radio Channel Auto DJ  https://www.fojcradio.com/fojc-radio/

or Podcast page here: https://www.fojcradio.com/podcasts/

“NEW” Remnant Gathering Locations
http://www.fojcradio.com/Feedback.htm#Locations

CONTACT INFORMATION: 
David and Donna Carrico
Followers of Jesus Christ
P. O. BOX 671
Tell City, IN 47586
Phone -812-836-2288
Email - [email protected]
Keywords
apologeticsspiritualitychristianityreligion1984journeyfreemasonryvaultscientologycultsmormonsnew age movementlatter day saintsdavid carricofojc radiodonna carricojehovahs witnessesfrom the vaultfollowers of jesus christback in timewatchtower
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy