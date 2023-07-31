Exciting News - sit down and brace yourself - Cannabis Jimmy launches his Commercial Real Estate Property report , first issue , in this post - Part A

I am interested in what I am seeing going on in the Commerical Real Estate High Rise office building market in downtown urban cities. Being a commercial real estate Broker since 96, I have lived through several melt downs of the commercial real estate market. II see it happening again. I know what your are thinking. What is Cannabis Jimmy reporting on the state of the high rise office building market ? Well because I am getting tired of only reporting on the Cabal, The Sniffer, the Ho. . You know what I mean. I will keep you posted. I can tell by the low views that nobody cares about this post. That is ok. I will keep it going for a while to see what happens. Why wait for the CBRE - Colliers International, Cushman Wakefield reports. I can tell you what is going on. This is for the average American out there that doesn't know anything about this subject. This is for the clueless useless eaters. For the Deporables. Like me.



Cannabis Jimmy

