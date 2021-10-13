© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michelle XX: Sacrificing Their Babies to Baal! [12.10.2021]
Follow
2
Share
Report
45 views • October 13, 2021
'I know there are women who’ve had abortions that are going to be triggered by this video. I’m sorry you made an awful decision but it doesn't change my resolve!'
I know there are women who’ve had abortions that are going to be triggered by this video. I’m sorry you made an awful decision but it doesn't change my resolve!
627 views Oct 12, 2021
Michelle XX - 2.82K subscribers
https://youtu.be/TbeKlRpiNlI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCumV_FqM2YKCpzZYIHE9D9w
I know there are women who’ve had abortions that are going to be triggered by this video. I’m sorry you made an awful decision but it doesn't change my resolve!
627 views Oct 12, 2021
Michelle XX - 2.82K subscribers
https://youtu.be/TbeKlRpiNlI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCumV_FqM2YKCpzZYIHE9D9w
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.