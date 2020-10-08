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Global Conspiracy Is In Our Faces!
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59 views • October 08, 2020
Canadian Constitutional challenge names WHO as part of the vaccine/micro chipping agenda of Gates et al. Constitutional lawyer Rocco Galati says in all his 30 years the announcement of his case against the Prime Minister and others is only the second time he has be subject to a press blackout. It is clear the Canadian media is in collusion with global forces intent on removing our rights and freedoms one step at a time. Like the frogs in boiling water we are about to die if an end is not put to this tyranny. Trudeau has given one billion Canadian tax dollars to the Gates foundation to develop what will be a dangerous vaccine.
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