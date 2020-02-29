© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Assange hearing descends from tragedy to farce – Galloway (MIRRORED)
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
270 views • February 29, 2020
Assange hearing descends from tragedy to farce – Galloway (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel RT America at:-
https://youtu.be/2mVqpXbm21U
Attorneys for WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange are citing a 20-year-old extradition treaty between the US and UK at day four of the embattled journalist's extradition hearing. The treaty prohibits extradition for political offenses. Former UK MP and friend of Julian Assange George Galloway discusses the implications.
#QuestionMore #RTAmerica #InQuestionRT
Get exclusive content and watch full episodes now by downloading the Portable.TV app: http://download.rtamerica.tv/
Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTAmerica
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_America
Category
News and Politics
Mirrored from YouTube channel RT America at:-
https://youtu.be/2mVqpXbm21U
Attorneys for WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange are citing a 20-year-old extradition treaty between the US and UK at day four of the embattled journalist's extradition hearing. The treaty prohibits extradition for political offenses. Former UK MP and friend of Julian Assange George Galloway discusses the implications.
#QuestionMore #RTAmerica #InQuestionRT
Get exclusive content and watch full episodes now by downloading the Portable.TV app: http://download.rtamerica.tv/
Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTAmerica
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_America
Category
News and Politics
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.