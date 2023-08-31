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No mRNA in COVID Jabs? - Dr Lee Merritt
Free 2 Shine
Free 2 Shine
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2626 views • August 31, 2023

Dr. Jane Ruby welcomes one of the original frontline doctors, Navy veteran, past President of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, Dr. Lee Merrit. In this section of the interview, Dr. Merritt opines on what is and what isn't really in the COVID shot vials. She explains why mRNA cannot possibly be in there. However, the shot is unarguably a bioweapon.

* Source/original video: Dr Jane Ruby Show - https://rumble.com/v37nqms-dr.-lee-merritt-cancer-tumor-are-parasites.html

* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net

* For the Sake of Truth - https://free2shine.net/index.php/wisdom/everyone/for-the-sake-of-truth

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This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.

* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...

Where do you stand with God?

God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.

Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy