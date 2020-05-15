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Georgia COVID Doomsday Death Toll Predictions Fall Flat After Reopening
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19 views • May 15, 2020
When GA governor Kemp reannounced his reopening, the former AP bureau chief Ron Fournier tweeted:
'Mark this day. Because two and three weeks from now, the Georgia death toll is blood on [Kemp's] hands."
CNN predicted Georgia's early breakout is stirring a deadly new wave. The Washington Post ran a headline that "Georgia Leads the Race to Become America's #1 Death Destination". The Atlantic Magazine's headline on the story ran "Georgia's Experiment in Human Sacrifice"
It looks like another fail on the lying media's end. From May 4th to May 11th the death toll in George dropped by 12% and is trending downwards according to Johns Hopkins numbers. State officials on Monday said hospitalizations and ventilator use have reached their lowest rates since tracking began in early April. The number of daily deaths is down 30% since April 21st according to the Atlantic Journal-Constitution.
https://deceptionbyomission.com/blog
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'Mark this day. Because two and three weeks from now, the Georgia death toll is blood on [Kemp's] hands."
CNN predicted Georgia's early breakout is stirring a deadly new wave. The Washington Post ran a headline that "Georgia Leads the Race to Become America's #1 Death Destination". The Atlantic Magazine's headline on the story ran "Georgia's Experiment in Human Sacrifice"
It looks like another fail on the lying media's end. From May 4th to May 11th the death toll in George dropped by 12% and is trending downwards according to Johns Hopkins numbers. State officials on Monday said hospitalizations and ventilator use have reached their lowest rates since tracking began in early April. The number of daily deaths is down 30% since April 21st according to the Atlantic Journal-Constitution.
https://deceptionbyomission.com/blog
Subscribe to this channel for updates.
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