Finally! Ukraine Uses German IRIS-T SL Missiles To Destroy Russian

US Military News.Jun 10, 2022 German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced in a speech to the Bundestag on June 1 that Germany would provide Ukraine with the IRIS-T SL air-defense system, which has been described as Germany's most advanced of its kind.





The IRIS-T SL missile is a surface-launched, medium-range missile capable of destroying any aircraft, helicopter, cruise missile, guided weapon, air-to-surface missile, anti-ship missile, anti-radar rocket, or large-caliber rocket. It also has a high probability of killing unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned combat aerial vehicles, and other small maneuvering threats at very short and medium-range distances.









Video Credit:

Минобороны России

Bundesregierung

Diehl Defence

Bundeswehr

Department of Defense

NATO

Defence of Ukraine

Ministry of Defence

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems





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