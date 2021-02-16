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The EU Gave 27 Million Euros To Tanzania To Impose Covid-19 Measures,They Took The Money Then Declared The Country Coronavirus Free
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454 views • February 16, 2021
MIRRORED from Covid Lie
The EU Gave 27 Million Euros To Tanzania To Impose Covid-19 Measures,They Took The Money Then Declared The Country Coronavirus Free
https://greatgameindia.com/tanzania-27-million-eu-coronavirus-free/
Tanzania’s president says ‘vaccines don’t work,’ earning a rebuff from the W.H.O: https://t.co/ZdUbWRYLmd?amp=1
The EU Gave 27 Million Euros To Tanzania To Impose Covid-19 Measures,They Took The Money Then Declared The Country Coronavirus Free
https://greatgameindia.com/tanzania-27-million-eu-coronavirus-free/
Tanzania’s president says ‘vaccines don’t work,’ earning a rebuff from the W.H.O: https://t.co/ZdUbWRYLmd?amp=1
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